51 Riders, 16 Countries And Six Manufacturers Set To Square Off In Daytona 200

A Truly International Field Ready To Fight For Glory In The 81st Running Of The Daytona 200.

Fifty-one riders representing 16 countries and riding six different brands of motorcycles will attempt to qualify for the 81st running of the Daytona 200 on March 11 as MotoAmerica kicks off its 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway, the World Center of Racing.

Led by two-time defending Daytona 200 winner Brandon Paasch and his TOBC Racing Triumph Street Triple RS, the entry list for the 81st running of the 200 is impressive and includes three former Daytona 200 race winners: Paasch (2021, 2022), Danny Eslick (2014, 2017, 2018) and Josh Herrin (2010).

The 2023 Daytona 200 will truly be an international affair as 16 countries will be represented: United States (32 from 18 states), Canada (2), Portugal (2), Great Britain (2), Cuba (2), Czech Republic (1), Spain (1), Brazil (1), Australia (1), Guyana (1), South Africa (1), Ireland (1), Argentina (1), France (1), Italy (1) and Peru (1).

As for the motorcycles being raced, six different manufacturers will have motorcycles attempting to qualify for the 81st running of the 200.

Yamaha, the winningest brand in Daytona 200 history with 27 victories, will have the most representation in the race as 24 riders have opted to compete on YZF-R6s. Suzuki and Kawasaki both have nine of their GSX-Rs and ZX-6Rs entered, respectively, then comes Ducati with six entries followed by Triumph’s two Street Triples and the lone MV Agusta F3RR entry.

“We’re thrilled with our entries for the 81st running of the Daytona 200,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “This will mark MotoAmerica’s second year of running the race and interest in the event continues to rise at a rapid rate. To have riders from 16 different countries heading to Daytona Beach is huge as one of our goals was to work toward building the race into a truly international event as it once was. I think 16 countries being represented shows that our goals are being realized. It’s also impressive to have six different manufacturers with an opportunity to win the Daytona 200. We’re really looking forward to getting to Florida and getting the 2023 season started. It’s going to be a good one.”

