Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show Welcomes Thousands Of Fans.

This weekend, 32,399 motorcycle fans, an increase on last year, descended on the Capital to celebrate the very best of two wheels at the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show. Alongside 15 of the world’s leading manufacturers showcasing the latest in new metal, visitors were treated to an explosion of noise, with the world’s first indoor Supersprint taking over the centre of the Show.

London’s Docklands came alive with the sights and sounds of two wheels over the weekend for the annual Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show. Often seen as the event to kick-start the riding season, the Show had a fresh look for 2023, welcoming Devitt Insurance as the title sponsor and introducing a brand new live-action show with the world’s first indoor Supersprint. The three-day event saw 32,399 visitors pass through the doors, an increase compared to the 2022 show.

Taking over the centre of the Show, the Supersprint saw a host of iconic machinery, including Barry Sheene’s World-Championship winning Suzuki, Peter Hickman’s 2023 British Superbike, Honda’s MotoGP-derived RC213V-S, the BMW F900 R Cup bikes and the Triumph Scrambler’s from the James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ roar down the strip in a high-speed explosion of noise. Leading the way in each race were Isle of Man TT legends Peter Hickman and John McGuinness, who also spent time catching up with visitors and signing autographs.

One of the major attractions was the latest ‘new metal’ from 15 of the world’s leading manufacturers. BMW, BSA, CCM, Ducati, Harley Davidson, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Kymco, Norton, Royal Enfield, Segway, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha were in attendance, showcasing some stunning machines, including the UK debut of several bikes such as the KTM 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure, Kymco AK 550 Premium and the first-ever Segway electric scooters.

BMW Motorrad UK National Marketing and PR Manager Scott Grimsdall said, “The London Motorcycle Show is always a great way to kick off the year, and particularly encouraging to talk to so many riders new to motorcycling. The new Supersprint show added another level of excitement, particularly for some of our keen F 900 R Cup racers.”

With London being the ideal location for electric machines, many manufacturers used the Show to exhibit their revolutionary bikes, including Kawasaki’s Ninja EV, BMW CE04 and the Sur-Ron range. Yamaha also gave visitors a chance to experience electric power with the Neo Scooter Experience.

There was plenty on offer for race fans, with the Manx Grand Prix starting their centenary celebrations at the Show. Alongside a collection of race machines, stars such as Lee Johnston, Dominic Herbertson, Stephen Smith, and McGuinness were around to spend time with visitors and tell tales from the incredible Isle of Man.

For those eager to explore the world, the Adventure Zone sponsored by Caberg proved a popular spot, with the stage hosting an array of talks from some of the most intrepid explorers of recent years, including Austin Vince, Elspeth Beard and Vanessa Ruck. Visitors were also able to grab a bargain from many of the industry’s leading brands, with Roadskin Owner Nicky Wilson saying, “It’s been a phenomenal show for us, by far the best show we’ve ever had at the Excel. We’ve sold out completely of several Roadskin lines, which we didn’t anticipate, and we have been fully rushed off our feet all weekend!”

On Saturday, Silverstone Auctions gave visitors the opportunity to secure some incredibly rare machines, with just under 150 motorcycles going under the hammer, with a sale rate of 80%. Everything from pre-war machines to modern classics were up for sale, with over £850,000 in sales being generated. Highlights included a 1995 Ducati Senna 1 916cc (sold for £38,250), a 1982 Kawasaki Z1000J2 998cc (sold for £16,875) and a 1994 Ducati 888 Corse 926cc (sold for £47,250).

Speaking after a successful first title sponsorship of the show, Tom Warsop, Marketing Director of Devitt Insurance, said: “We’ve had a great show talking to so many fully engaged bikers from all over the country about their machines and situations. We’ve brought a selection of diverse exhibits that generated massive attention, including the first showing of the CAKE electric model, one-off customs, our Devitt Flat Track racers and our supported Paul Milbourn land speed record machine. The Supersprint has been really exciting for visitors, and the whole event has had a real buzz about it!”

