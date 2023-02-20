Bulega sets the pace on the opening day of the Official Test at Phillip Island

It was a disrupted first day of testing for the FIM Supersport World Championship during the Official Test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as Italian rider Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was the fastest rider on the day after the two sessions as he posted a 1’35.527s to top the times after the fifth red flag of the day.

Both Bulega and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) improved after the red flag with the pair briefly swapping places before Bulega cemented his place at the top, with Manzi finishing 0.216s behind. Local hero Bayliss, ahead of his second WorldSSP campaign on the Ducati Panigale V2, took third spot as he goes in search of his first WorldSSP podium after the Australian rider switched teams for the 2023 campaign.

Bayliss’ time of a 1’34.103s prevented an Italian 1-2-3 after Day 1 of action in Australia with Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) in fourth place and just over a tenth behind the Australian. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was the lead Kawasaki rider with fifth place, more than seven tenths down on Bulega’s pace, while Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), returning to the venue where he won his first WorldSSP race, was sixth after setting his best time of 1’34.345s in FP1, while Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was seventh.

WorldSSP Day 1 Results

1 Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’33.527s

2. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) +0.216s

3. Oli Bayliss (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.576

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.715s

5. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.758s

6. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.818s

