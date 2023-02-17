Royal Enfield announces ‘Thunder & Lightning’ Special Editions of the award winning Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid-size motorcycles (250cc-750cc), have revealed two special editions of their best-selling 650 Twin motorcycles – the Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 and the Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 will be outfitted with a premium range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories as standard equipment.

The special edition accessorised machines both feature Royal Enfield’s iconic six speed, 648cc, parallel twin, finished with polished aluminium cases. Riding dynamics are maintained with the taught, classically inspired chassis developed alongside Harris Performance by the team at Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre, to ensure it can handle varied riding styles and terrains with ease and agility, while retaining period style.

Thunder Edition Continental GT 650

The Thunder Edition Continental GT packs all you need for a weekend getaway of two-wheeled nostalgia, with its unmistakable café-racer credentials, sculpted fuel tank, rearset footrests and race-style clip-on handlebars are complimented by a suite of streamlined factory fitted accessory upgrades to escape the city limits. Proven ergonomics enable it to remain comfortable when used as a stylish city bike or tackling the open-road.

The Thunder Edition features: Removable soft panniers, Dual touring seat, Compact engine guards and Sump guard, Short tinted fly screen, CNC machined bar-end mirrors and Oil filler cap.

Pricing – Thunder Edition Continental GT 650

£6,659 MSRP: Single tone – Rocker Red, British Racing Green

£6,859 MSRP: Dual tone – Ventura Storm, Dux Delux

£7,159 MSRP: Chrome – Mr Clean

Lightning Edition Interceptor 650

The Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 has been accessorised to explore further on the road less travelled, its distinctive teardrop tank with traditional scalloped knee recesses and wide braced handlebars pay homage to the original Interceptor that dominated the street scrambler style of ’60s California. Its comfortable and commanding riding position are both fun and practical for touring and exploring on all types of terrain, from curving coastal roads to the urban jungle, heading out of town two-up or cruising down to the beach in style.

The Lightning Edition Features: Removable soft panniers, Touring seat, Compact engine guards, Aluminium sump guard, Tall fly screen, Touring mirrors and CNC oil filler cap.

Pricing – Lightning Edition Interceptor 650

£6,459 MSRP: Single tone – Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush

£6,659 MSRP: Dual tone – Sunset Strip, Downtown Drag, Baker Express

£6,959 MSRP: Chrome – Mark II

*Availability is limited while stocks last in participating EU dealerships.

About Royal Enfield:

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible, and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.

Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes the recently launched, stylish new Hunter 350, the timeless Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, the 650 parallel twin motorcycles – Interceptor and Continental GT, the adventure motorcycles – Himalayan adventure tourer and the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, and the iconic Bullet 350. Riders and a passionate community are fostered with a rich profusion of events at a local, regional and international level. Most notable are Rider Mania, an annual gathering of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Goa, and Himalayan Odyssey, a yearly pilgrimage over some of the toughest terrain and highest mountain passes.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2100 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has three modern CKD assembly facilities in Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. With more than 37% CAGR for the last 5 years and sales in international markets up 108% in 2021-22, Royal Enfield is the leader in the global mid-size motorcycle market.

