MXGP and Pirelli Extend Partnership

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce that Pirelli will continue the partnership as an official tyre supplier of the FIM Motocross World Championship until the end of 2025!

Over the next three seasons Pirelli will continue to be present at all the MXGP circuits around the world with the same determination and passion, offering outstanding product and services to the riders. Along with their tyre service truck, the brand will also receive a worldwide visibility around the tracks on the race calendar. Additionally, what makes Pirelli unique is that anyone can purchase the same tires found on the bikes of World Champions.

The Italian tyre manufacturer has been a part of the FIM Motocross World Championship for decades, winning a total of 79 World Titles over the years with riders such as Tim Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, Tom Vialle and other legends including Antonio Cairoli, Stefan Everts, André Malherbe, Eric Geboers, Jöel Smets, David Thorpe and many more.

The main choices of tyres in MXGP are part of the Pirelli Scorpion MX range, with the Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft and the Scorpion MX Soft. Pirelli tyres are chosen by many of the top riders and teams in MXGP and MX2 because they trust that the product will deliver top results.

Across the FIM Motocross World Championship classes around 60 riders use Pirelli, such as Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Ruben Fernandez, Jeremy Seewer, Glenn Coldenhoff, Maxime Renaux, Ben Watson, Alessandro Lupino, Jorge Prado, Mattia Guadagnini, Brent Van Doninck, Stephen Rubini, Calvin Vlaanderen, Hardi Roosiorg, Valentin Guillod, Alberto Forato in MXGP. And in MX2, Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts, Sacha Coenen, Tom Guyon, Simon Langenfelder, Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga, Camden McLellan, Cornelius Toendel, Muhammad Alfarizi, Emil Weckman just to name a few.

Official teams that use Pirelli include Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Team HRC, MRT Racing Team Beta, Fantic Factory Team Maddii, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 Team, Team Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing, JM Honda Racing, Team Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR, and many more.

Pirelli dominated the 2022 Motocross World Championship Podium in MXGP with Tim Gajser, Jeremy Seewer and Jorge Prado, and in MX2 with Tom Vialle, Jago Geerts and Simon Langenfelder.

