Get £650 off Suzuki 650s until the end of March

Suzuki is offering customers a £650 test ride incentive on its four 650 V-twin models: the SV650 and SV650X, and the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT.

Between now and the end of March, 2023, customers can save themselves some extra cash simply by trying before they buy.

It means the SV650 – arguably the twin-cylinder machine that kicked off the affordable middleweight segment back in 1999 – can be had for just £6,349, while its café racer-inspired stablemate, the SV650X, is available for £6,849.

Powered by the same 90° V-twin, the adventure-ready V-Strom 650XT drops to £8,149 after the £650 saving, and the V-Strom 650 is reduced to £7,349.

The SV650, SV650X, and V-Strom 650XT are also currently available on Suzuki’s 4.9% APR offer, available on either PCP or HP, over four years with no deposit required.

Which means, after the £650 saving and with only a £986 deposit or trade-in, the SV650 can be ridden for just £69 per month over four years. Over the same period and with the £650 saving applied, the SV650X is available for as little as £75 per month, and the V-Strom 650XT for £89 per month.

Also included on the 4.9% APR offer is the iconic Hayabusa.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

