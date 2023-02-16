Quick Fit Tank Bag for Ducati DesertX

High quality, clip-on / ride-off tank bag from SW-Motech for Ducati’s new DesertX adventure bike.

Compact and quick to attach and remove with the proven PRO Tank Ring system, the SW-Motech PRO Micro Tank Bag is the perfect partner for Ducati’s new DesertX.

Surprisingly spacious for its size, the PRO Micro is expandable from 3-5 litres and offers a handy spot to stash essentials like a smartphone, credit cards, change for tolls, documents and more, keeping pockets free and everything easily accessible.

The tough ballistic fabric and laminated EVA shell help the Micro keep its distinctive shape and the contents well-protected. It has a water resistant interior coating and comes with a separate rain cover for serious downpours.

Mesh compartments keep smaller items inside separated, and the large flap and glove-friendly zip pulls make access quick and easy – the zips feature a padlock loop for added security. A military-inspired MOLLE attachment system allows optional smartphone and tablet mounts to be securely fitted to the top.

Attaching and removing the Micro tank bag from the DesertX couldn’t be easier, thanks to SW-Motech’s proven PRO tank ring system. A magnetic guide, developed by Fidlock, steers the bag into position on the tank ring; the locking mechanism then clicks it firmly into place, for a fuss-free fit every time – it can even be done one-handed.

The pre-assembled top ring guide rail also allows for ergonomic adjustment of the Micro, so riders can tailor the bag’s position. SW-Motech have adapted their tank ring to suit the DesertX’s off-centre fuel filler cap, so it carries the Micro centrally and keeps the filler cap free too – the bike can be refuelled with the bag in place.

The SW-Motech PRO Micro Tank Bag retails at £112.96 including VAT and comes complete with the PRO top ring and rain cover. The PRO Tank Ring for the Ducati DesertX sells for £51.84 including VAT. Once fitted it can be used with other PRO Tank Bags.

