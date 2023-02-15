Seeley returns to TAS Racing for Superstock campaign on all-new Synetiq BMW Motorrad M RR

Former double British champion Alastair Seeley will bring a wealth of experience to the SYNETIQ BMW team this season, where he will represent TAS Racing and BMW Motorrad in BSB’s Pirelli National Superstock series aboard the all-new SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR.

Seeley has won both British Supersport and Superstock titles during previous tenures with TAS Racing and is looking forward to riding BMW Motorrad’s high performance M RR in the high-octane Pirelli National Superstock series this term.

PHILIP NEILL SYNETIQ BMW / TAS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Having enjoyed numerous successes with Alastair in the past including two British titles, we are excited to work with him once again this season. As a team, our return to the British Superstock class coincides with the arrival of a new BMW M RR which we look forward to receiving ahead of official testing at the end of March.

2023 marks our 20th year in BSB and it is important that we celebrate this milestone with race wins and a strong championship challenge. I believe in Alastair and in the TAS Racing prepared M1000RR we have the package to achieve this. Thanks as always to BMW Motorrad for trusting in our relationship and to our partners who have fully supported Alastair’s return to TAS Racing.”

ALASTAIR SEELEY #34 SYNETIQ BMW

“It’s a dream come true for me to back in the British Superbike paddock and especially with TAS Racing. I have so many great memories with the team. We’ve had a lot of success together and to get the chance to ride the new BMW M RR in SYNETIQ BMW colours has me really buzzing. I’ve kept myself fit, as it’s a way of life now, and I won a few titles last season on the Irish scene, then proved I still have it at International level with a hat-trick at the NW200 – so this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.

The goal is to win British Superstock races for sure this season and have a good go at the Championship. I’d like to personally thank Philip and Hector Neill for the opportunity and a special mention to Graeme Hanna and William McCausland for supporting the venture.”