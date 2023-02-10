One Week Until The London Motorcycle Show Roars Into Town

One week until the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show roars into town.

The countdown to the Capital’s biggest celebration of two wheels is on! Next Friday, the ExCeL Centre in East London will roar to life as the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers and exhibitors bring a vast array of new metal, unique machines and stunning race bikes to the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle.

From Friday, February 17 to Sunday 19, bikers across the country will be flocking to the ever-popular Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show. The annual celebration of everything two-wheeled, the show marks the first major event of the season, giving riders a chance to dust off their machines after a long winter.

The 2023 event looks set to be one of the biggest in the show’s history, with an incredible 15 manufacturers in attendance showcasing the latest new metal. Fans will be able to get up close and personal with the 2023 machines from the likes of BMW, BSA, CCM, Ducati, Harley Davidson, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Kymco, Norton, Royal Enfield, Segway, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha.

From learners and commuters to Superbikes and tourers, there will be something for everyone to check out; however, some of the stars of the show include Kawasaki’s first-ever electric machine, the UK debut of the KTM 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure, the first showing of the Kymco AK 550 Premium, the show debut of the Segway electric scooters, and Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800DE adventure bike. For those attendees looking to try biking, Yamaha will be bringing along a range of their Neo electric scooters for visitors to test ride in a safe indoor environment.

Of course, the show is not just about the latest machines. New for 2023 will be the incredible Supersprint, a unique free live action show that will allow visitors to see an array of stunning motorcycles being put through their paces in the middle of the show! The 170 metre long strip uses the surface that was laid down for the Formula E Championship and will see the likes of Barry Sheene’s World-Championship winning Suzuki, Peter Hickman’s 2023 British Superbike, Honda’s MotoGP-inspired RC213V-S, and the Triumph Scrambler’s from the James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ roar down the strip in a high-speed explosion of noise. Each machine will be ridden by a range of stars from two wheels, with Isle of Man TT legends Peter Hickman and John McGuinness leading the way.

Race fans will be well catered for throughout the event, with many manufacturers often using the show to unveil their British Superbike liveries. The 2023 Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show also kicks off the centenary year of the Manx Grand Prix. This iconic event on the Isle of Man is one of the world’s oldest motorcycle races and will be revealing an array of special events for 2023 exclusively at the show. Alongside a host of machines from the event, racing stars such as John McGuinness, Lee Johnston, Dominic Herbertson and 2022 Manx Grand Prix winner Stephen Smith will be in attendance.

For those visitors planning a trip of a lifetime, the Adventure Zone sponsored by Caberg will be the perfect spot for some inspiration. Across the three days, the stage will see some of the most intrepid explorers of recent years hosting talks and Q&As as they share tales from their globetrotting escapades.

For those looking to grab a slice of history, Silverstone Auctions will again be hosting a live auction on Saturday afternoon, with an incredible array of over 120 bikes going under the hammer. From rare pre-war machines to modern classics, this is a fantastic chance for collectors to secure some amazing motorcycles.

Discounted tickets for the Capital’s largest celebration of two wheels are available online until the 16th February, costing £22 for adults and £20 for seniors. Children under four go free, while those under 15 can secure tickets for just £2.50. Bike parking is free. More information can be found at www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com.

For more London Motorcycle Show News check out our dedicated page London Motorcycle Show News

or head to the official London Motorcycle Show website London Motorcycle Show