MotoGP expands agreement with Viaplay across Nordic region

A new six-year deal extends Viaplay coverage from Sweden, Norway and Denmark to include Finland and Iceland.

Viaplay Group has extended its exclusive rights to broadcast the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, while adding Finland and Iceland for the first time. Viaplay will stream up to 400 live hours of the world’s leading motorcycle racing Championship in all five countries every year until 2028. MotoGP™’s global fanbase is in the hundreds of millions, and the agreement reinforces Viaplay’s position as the streaming home of world-class motorsport, with a rights portfolio that also includes Formula 1 in 10 European countries, INDYCAR SERIES in nine countries and much more.

The 2023 MotoGP™ season starts on the 26th of March with the Grande Prémio de Portugal, and will span 21 high-adrenaline races across 18 countries in five continents, concluding at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo on the 26th of November. The reigning champion is Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia, who completed a record 91-point overhaul in 2022 to capture the title on the season’s final day as competition for the crown once again went down to the wire.

In addition to MotoGP™, Viaplay will also show live racing from the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, where the premier class stars of the future hone their craft and create their own incredible spectacle. Selected races from all classes will be shown with local-language commentators.

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer: “MotoGP’s global popularity is accelerating almost as quickly as its bikes. The upcoming 75th season of MotoGP will reach more fans than ever before, headlined by comeback king Francesco Bagnaia – Italy’s biggest MotoGP star since the legendary Valentino Rossi. Motorsport has broad appeal in the Nordic region and securing these rights in all five countries is great news for our viewers.”

Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights at Dorna Sports: “We’re really happy to extend our agreement with Viaplay for another six seasons and to see our partnership extend from Sweden, Norway and Denmark to include Finland and Iceland. MotoGP enters a new era in 2023 as the MotoGP Sprint debuts at every event, and we have more races than ever with a 21-stop calendar. There’s a lot to be excited about and we’re delighted our fans in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland will be able to enjoy such high quality, accessible coverage from Viaplay.”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com