New paths join the Road to MotoGP in the UK

A new era begins for grassroots racing as the British Minibike Championship joins the Road to MotoGP™.

The British Minibike Championship is officially joining the Road to MotoGP™! The BMB will become a juniors-only series from 2024, with other categories to be run within a separate championship. The new-look BMB, all of which becomes part of the Road to MotoGP™, will also now include the FIM MiniGP UK Series – both a 160cc and a 190cc category.

The BMB will therefore become the primary starting point for young riders across the UK looking to begin their careers in motorcycle racing, and have part of the FIM MiniGP World Series within it. BMB competition will be sanctioned by the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) and competition will take place at ACU approved circuits.

Alan Lord, BMB Series Organiser: “After many years of hard work the BMB team and I are happy to make a Championship dedicated to the stars of tomorrow. It is fantastic to see a structure that will now offer the end to end commitment and competition for true youth development. Partnering with Dorna, the FIM MiniGP World Series, the ACU and Ohvale to bring this dream to a reality in 2024 and beyond. The BMB is now truly ‘The Road to MotoGP’ and the start of something amazing in the UK.”

Paul King, Chairman ACU Road Race Committee: “The ACU is very happy to partner with BMB and Ohvale to bring together fully ACU sanctioned events in 2024, in conjunction with the FIM MiniGP World series. This will provide a great starting point for younger riders to start racing in the UK with seamless integration into senior competition when they are ready and, of course, old enough. This is a great opportunity to kickstart circuit racing for younger riders in a safe and controlled manner, with the goal of successful UK riders in the International racing of the future.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports: “Grassroots competition is vital to the whole target of the Road to MotoGP – increasing access and opening the doors to motorcycle racing. Equally, the UK is vital as a market for the sport. So it’s a natural progression for us to welcome another Road to MotoGP in the UK and create this ladder for youngsters who want to start racing. The BMB, and the FIM MiniGP UK Series within it, lead to the R&G British Talent Cup and more opportunities further up the Road to MotoGP, and we’re super happy to announce this collaboration.”

About the Road to MotoGP™

For more than two decades, Dorna Sports has invested in opening the doors to motorcycle racing, creating the Road to MotoGP™. Comprising initiatives all over the world providing millions of young riders the opportunity to excel, the Road to MotoGP™ is unrivalled in motorsport – opening doors, increasing access and racing towards global equality.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first step on the Road to MotoGP™, in collaboration with the FIM and motorcycle federations and unions around the world. It’s the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality.

About the FIM MiniGP World Series

The FIM MiniGP World Series began in 2021 and is designed as the first step on the Road to MotoGP™. There are three types of competition in the FIM MiniGP World Series: FIM MiniGP National Cup, organised by or through one FMN (national federation); FIM MiniGP Regional Cup, organised by or through various FMNs; FIM MiniGP Continental Cup, organised by or through a CONU (continental union).

There are two classes Series can run: the 160cc class and the 190cc class. The latter debuted in 2023 for Series that have already run a 160cc competition. Riders are aged between 10 and 14 for the 160cc class and between 12 and 16 for the 190cc class. Each Series but must have a minimum of five events comprising 10 races and the top riders in each Series will then be invited to the World Final.

The FIM MiniGP World Final sees the top riders from each Series compete over two days in Valencia ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale. As part of the Road to MotoGP™, there are opportunities up for grabs for riders to move up and further their careers.