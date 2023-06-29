Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsNew SHARK D-Skwal 3 now in UK dealers

New SHARK D-Skwal 3 now in UK dealers

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

New SHARK D-Skwal 3 now in UK dealers

New Shark D-skwal 3 Now In Uk DealersThe third-generation D-SKWAL boasts an ever-more aggressive look and exceptional new features as standard.

Just like the brand new SKWAL i3 and RIDILL 2, it’s made from a high-impact LEXAN™ polycarbonate injection shell – and is available in two shell sizes.

The D-SKWAL 3 benefits from SHARK’s new patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system, meaning the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch with Pinlock® 70 can be removed easily by simply manoeuvering it upwards and pushing two buttons – to replace simply line up the visor with the markers and push down. There are new Pinlock® tension adjustment pins and a visor locking system with air inlet position.

The integrated sunvisor is both anti-scratch and anti-fog and riders can fit an intercom easily due to pre-made slots in the multi-density EPS padding – the new patented ergonomic textile fitting system means that the padding can be removed and replaced easily, whether for intercom fitment or washing.

The fit of the D-SKWAL 3 has been developed using SHARK’s new ‘Best Fit’ standard – following a campaign of 3D head shape scans. It fastens using an adjustable micrometric buckle.

Available in two shell sizes and in XS-XXL, the D-SKWAL 3 has an RRP from £169.99 and is available in 10 colour options. As additional options, as well as clear there are six visors, including iridium colours and a variety of tints. The D-Skwal 3 is now available in UK dealers.

For more Shark Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Shark Helmets UK

or head to the official Shark Helmets in UK website www.nevis.uk.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Mash scooter range now available in UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Mash Scooter Range Now Available In Uk

Mash scooter range now available in UK

Frank Duggan - 0