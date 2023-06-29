New SHARK D-Skwal 3 now in UK dealers

The third-generation D-SKWAL boasts an ever-more aggressive look and exceptional new features as standard.

Just like the brand new SKWAL i3 and RIDILL 2, it’s made from a high-impact LEXAN™ polycarbonate injection shell – and is available in two shell sizes.

The D-SKWAL 3 benefits from SHARK’s new patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system, meaning the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch with Pinlock® 70 can be removed easily by simply manoeuvering it upwards and pushing two buttons – to replace simply line up the visor with the markers and push down. There are new Pinlock® tension adjustment pins and a visor locking system with air inlet position.

The integrated sunvisor is both anti-scratch and anti-fog and riders can fit an intercom easily due to pre-made slots in the multi-density EPS padding – the new patented ergonomic textile fitting system means that the padding can be removed and replaced easily, whether for intercom fitment or washing.

The fit of the D-SKWAL 3 has been developed using SHARK’s new ‘Best Fit’ standard – following a campaign of 3D head shape scans. It fastens using an adjustable micrometric buckle.

Available in two shell sizes and in XS-XXL, the D-SKWAL 3 has an RRP from £169.99 and is available in 10 colour options. As additional options, as well as clear there are six visors, including iridium colours and a variety of tints. The D-Skwal 3 is now available in UK dealers.

