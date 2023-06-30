Search
Three-in-one helmet from LS2

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
LS2 Helmets

Three-in-one helmet from LS2

The new Drifter is a versatile, multi-purpose open-face helmet

A new concept from LS2, the Drifter is an open-face helmet with a removable peak and chin guard, plus an integral drop-down visor, allowing riders to adapt it to suit their environment.

Both the peak and chin bar can be removed and refitted in seconds, without tools, while the drop-down visor has large glove-friendly tabs on both sides for easy operation.

With chin guard fitted and visor down, the entire face is covered – ideal for rainy days and dusty conditions.

Take off the chin guard and you have a trials style helmet, with the adjustable peak in place, or an open-face design without it.

LS2 even include a tinted visor with the Drifter, which can be swapped with the clear version in seconds – simply unclip one and the other clicks into place.

At just 1300g the Drifter is light, thanks to its KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) shell, which meets the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

Top Vents channel cooling airflow around the head and rear Exhaust Ports allow heat to escape. There’s also a breathable, hypoallergenic lining, which can be removed and washed as required.

Secured with a Micrometric Fastener, with quick-release tab, the Drifter comes complete with a handy drawstring carry bag too.

The Drifter is available in size XS-3XL, in a choice of three matt solid colour options at £99.99, as well as a cool ‘Titanium’ and three graphic schemes, selling for £119.99.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

LS2 Helmets

 

