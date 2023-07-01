Prado and Geerts flawlessly win their respective RAM Qualifying Race

The MNC MXGP of Lombok – Indonesia kicked off today with the RAM Qualifying Race that saw Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado in MXGP and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts in MX2 both dominating their race perfectly from start to finish.

It was the first-time that riders got to race on the circuit of Selaparang which has already tested them with its technical characteristics. The tight track makes it hard for riders to relax but test their skills on a great quality dirt. Riders seem to really enjoyed it today and got the measure of the layout to perform even better tomorrow.

Following the RAM Qualifying Races, winners of the RAM Qualification Race Jorge Prado and Jago Geertsalong with guests Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar and home hero JM Astra Honda’s Delvintor Alfarizi took part in the press conference where they mentioned that they enjoy this Indonesian double header with the large attendance and huge enthusiasm from the Indonesian fans.





In the MXGP RAM Qualifying Race Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer took a great start but Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández was just behind them to put pressure. It then ensued a titanic battle between Seewer and Fernandez for the 2nd place before the turn of the official first lap. Both riders answering each other and muscled their way in a give and take that lasted over few turns. Fernandez in the end made the pass stick and went 2nd while Seewer went off track but stayed 3rd. Prado led from the start until the end as Fernandez kept the pace but could not get close enough. Prado managed the rest of the race and was imperial in his win. Fernandez ended in a good 2nd place in the end.

Seewer’s 3rd spot became threatened when Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre kept increasing his pace as he got closer to Seewer. Febvre did not take long to pass Seewer on lap 4 and kept riding strong to finish 3rd while Seewer settled for 4th in the end.

His Swiss countrymen Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod made a good start seeing himself in 9th on lap 1. However, Guillod showed an impeccable style as he charged forward to overtake lap after lap many riders including SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato, Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen and MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson. Guillod confidently kept a great speed to get his season’s best finish in the RAM Qualifying Race in 5th position. Despite a great start, Watson fell down through the rank due to a mistake on lap 6 to finish just outside the points in 11th place.

Vlaanderen continued on his great results in Sumbawa (5th overall) despite feeling unwell today and got only passed by Guillod on lap 5 of 12 to finish 6th which is encouraging for Sunday races. Behind him Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff had to draw a lot of energy as he crashed on lap 2 to go from 7th to 12th. The ‘Hoff’ had to employ all his well-known talent and speed to methodically gain positions lap after lap. He took him until lap 7 to move up to 7th and was one of the fastest riders of the race.

Forato managed a solid race as he stayed pretty much consistently in 8th position. The Italian rider scored 3 points and showed that he feels good on this new track of Selaparang Circuit.

Another good performance for the French rider De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel who gets into the points of the RAM Qualifying Race for the second time in a row. It seems like Paturel is really comfortable in these Indonesian conditions as he showed good speed and consistency to finish 9th. It was however the first time for JWR Honda Racing’s Alvin Östlund to get into the points in RAM Qualifying Race this season. The Swedish rider capitalised on Coldenhoff early mistake to move up from 11 to 10 on lap 2 and managed to stay in the points to finish 10th in the end. Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans did not have the best day today as he settled for 12th after finding himself 15th on lap 1.

Jorge Prado: “I got a good start which is the key over here. I rode smooth and kept myself for tomorrow, controlling the race and not making any mistakes. I really wanted to understand the track so I change lines sometimes and playing the bumps. It’s fun as we are not used to ride these tight tracks but they made a great job, I’m having a lot of fun with the bike. Hopefully I can bring the same fun tomorrow and do the same”

MXGP – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 24:54.741; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:01.780; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:04.638; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:07.205; 5. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:16.838; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:24.927; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:36.939; 8. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), +0:44.405; 9. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:47.125; 10. Alvin Östlund (SWE, Honda), +0:49.122

MXGP – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 515 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 412 p.; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 386 p.; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 383 p.; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 378 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 350 p.; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 329 p.; 8. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 259 p.; 9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, HON), 235 p.; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 203 p





In MX2 RAM Qualifying Race, Jago Geerts got a great start and took the lead and showed the threat he is when he feels 100% fit. Geerts kept going at the lead in front of the excellent Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk. Van De Moosijk kept his sight on Geerts for a while but could not get close enough to try a move. Geerts went on to win comfortably his first race win since his injury in France to celebrate the 100th GP of his career. He also sends a strong message to his rivals for the MX2 title. Van De Moosdijk kept an incredible pace too, to stay throughout the whole race in 2nd position and bounce back from his 8th overall in Sumbawa.

Behind them, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder also kept a very fast pace to make his way to 3rd early on to keep this place until the end, scoring 8 points to the Championship. Riding a similar race Red Plate Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo got a good start as he turned 4th on lap 1 of 12. He was comfortably in 4th when his teammate Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts got closer as the race went on. However, Adamo picked his speed up to secure the 4th place.

Everts had to passed a very good Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Rick Elzinga on lap 2 for 5th and showed great speed to finish 5th in the end. Elzinga looked like he is getting his flow back after an fast start. He had to concede a couple of positions early in the first couple of laps but finished 6th in the end which will give him some momentum for Sunday’s racing.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant who was apparently under the weather today seemed promise to salvage a 7th place as he rode in that position until the very last lap but could do nothing to stop the great performer of the day Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf. De Wolf came back from the 10th place as he overtook Team Ship To Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Emil Weckmanto go 10th on lap 3 and kept charging with a strong pace and powered through to pass Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen on lap 6 for 8th. De Wolf continued on his charge and managed to pass Benistant for 7th in the last lap. Benistant settled for 8th. Weckman eventually settled for 12th.

S.Coenen showed that he is getting more consistent and fitter as he got his best finish in a RAM Qualifying Race with a solid 9th and finished right in front his twin brother Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen. L.Coenen had to fight his way in the top 10 as he had to avoid F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo who crashed in the first turn. He then found himself 12th on the turn of lap 1, He eventually passed TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar on lap 2 and Weckman on lap 6 to go 10th and finish there. Pancar unfortunately finished just outside the point in 11th position.

Hormo had a nightmare of a start after crashing in the first turn and unfortunately could not do much better than 14th while JM Astra Honda’s Delvintor Alfarizi had to settled for the 15th place in the end.

Jago Geerts: “It felt very nice to won this race, I felt very good from the first lap in free practice as it is a track that I really like. It was nice to take the Holeshot and kept riding my laps even if Roan was pushing behind. But I feel good and I am looking forward for tomorrow”

MX2 – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 24:50.004; 2. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:04.330; 3. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:08.796; 4. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:13.165; 5. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0:15.835; 6. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0:32.513; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:33.206; 8. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:34.853; 9. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), +0:41.246; 10. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:44.977

MX2 – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 446 points; 2. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 437 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 421 p.; 4. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 391 p.; 5. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 387 p.; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 382 p.; 7. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 316 p.; 8. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 303 p.; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 268 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 217 p

Main Photo: Jago Geerts

Bottom Photos: 1. Roan Van De Moosdijk; 2. Simon Längenfelder

TIMETABLE (Local Time / GMT+8)

SUNDAY: 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

