Nicolo Bulega dominates WorldSSP Race 1 to claim victory and strengthen Championship lead.

In WorldSSP Race 1 at Donington Park, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) secured another victory after a battle with Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha). Bulega started from pole position and maintained his lead throughout the race, setting lap record pace. He built a gap of two seconds over Manzi in the early stages and managed to hold onto his advantage despite Manzi’s efforts to close in.

Bulega crossed the finish line with a 1.2s lead, extending his Championship lead by five points. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) secured third place, claiming his first podium of the year. Battles for fourth and fifth places resulting in Glenn van Straalen from EAB Racing Team taking fifth, and a last-lap tussle between Valentin Debise and Marcel Schroetter, allowed Debise to finish in sixth.

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was a perfect day. We improved a lot the feeling with the bike from yesterday. I was able to ride the bike like I wanted to, so I think this is the most important thing. This morning when I had the pole position, I was already thinking about the race, and I thought that if I could start from the front, I could take some margins and then stay on my pace and try to pass the checkered flag in first position. I will try again for the win tomorrow.”



WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +1.231s

3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +6.615s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +10.903s

5. Glenn van Straalen EAB Racing Team) +17.833s

6. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +18.816s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 222 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 181 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 156 points

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Nicolo Bulega | Ducati | 1’29.323s

2. Yari Montella | Ducati | +0.209s

3. Stefano Manzi | Yamaha | +0.559s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com