Friday, May 3, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

REV’IT! opens first brand store in Denver, USA

Industry NewsApparelREV’IT
2 min.read
Rev'it! Opens First Brand Store In Denver, UsaREV’IT! opened its first physical store in the heart of Denver, Colorado in the United States.

With a 6,204 square-foot (576m²) store in the up-and-coming Denver RiNo Arts District, the Dutch brand is looking to provide a place where creativity, cutting-edge design, good stories, and even better friendships meet.

Creating seamless experiences across physical and digital spaces, REV’IT! seeks to serve motorcycle enthusiasts around the world in the best possible way. To complement the existing dealer network in the physical space, REV’IT! proudly announces the opening of its first brand store. With REV’IT! Denver as the global premiere, the Dutch brand can now offer riders the full REV’IT! experience under its own roof, in a purpose-designed retail space.

The United States represents one of the key markets globally for REV’IT!. Both for the advanced level of the motorcycle industry in general, and in terms of the opportunity to further grow presence and interaction with the riding communities. The location of REV’IT!’s very first brand store in Denver, Colorado, the outdoor capital of the world, has been carefully selected to allow to not only serve the Denver riding community, but be an active part of it. The upbeat, innovative, and adventurous vibe of the RiNo district is expected to play a major part in that.

Iain Howe, Global Marketing Director at REV’IT!: “Obviously having our own retail space is a significant step for our brand. We have designed the space to embody our pillars of Performance, Design, and Innovation. From the materialization, a symphony of innovative design in aluminum and concrete with local elements such as the original timber beams, to the flexible set up and welcoming community area, REV’IT! Denver is a motorcycle gear store the likes of which has not been seen before.”Rev'it! Opens First Brand Store In Denver, Usa

The store
The REV’IT! Denver store features various zones, allowing guests to experience the wide range of collections. From adventure through urban to race, and from accessible essentials to tailormade professional level one-piece suits.

However, to say that the REV’IT! Denver experience is defined by the Dutch brand’s collection alone, would be an injustice. More than just a store, REV’IT! has set up their Denver store to be a community hub. A place where riders’ journeys begin, where they find inspiration, information, and advice. Whether you’re participating in one of the ride-outs, attending a seminar, or simply dropping in to swap stories over a freshly brewed cup of coffee, REV’IT!’s passionate team will be delighted to see you.

REV’IT! Denver is located at 2800 Walnut Street, Suite 120, Denver, CO 80205, U.S.A. Opened Tuesdays to Fridays from 11am to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

For more information visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/blog/revit-denver-store and follow @revit_denver on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Riding Route 66 – Henry Cole’s new book
Next article
Updated colours for Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

R&G And Eazi-Grip Announce New Strategic Partnership

Aftermarket 0
Hampshire-based R&G and fellow British brand Eazi-Grip are proud...

Bag a bank holiday bargain with £500 off Suzuki GSX-R and GSX-S125

Industry News 0
Suzuki has announced a new offer on its GSX-R...

Updated colours for Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour

Industry News 0
Suzuki has released four new colour options for its...

Most Popular

R&G And Eazi-Grip Announce New Strategic Partnership

Aftermarket 0
Hampshire-based R&G and fellow British brand Eazi-Grip are proud...

Bag a bank holiday bargain with £500 off Suzuki GSX-R and GSX-S125

Industry News 0
Suzuki has announced a new offer on its GSX-R...

Updated colours for Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour

Industry News 0
Suzuki has released four new colour options for its...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
R&g And Eazi-grip Announce New Strategic Partnership

R&G And Eazi-Grip Announce New Strategic Partnership

Frank Duggan - 0