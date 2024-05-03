REV’IT! opens first brand store in Denver, USA

REV’IT! opened its first physical store in the heart of Denver, Colorado in the United States.

With a 6,204 square-foot (576m²) store in the up-and-coming Denver RiNo Arts District, the Dutch brand is looking to provide a place where creativity, cutting-edge design, good stories, and even better friendships meet.

Creating seamless experiences across physical and digital spaces, REV’IT! seeks to serve motorcycle enthusiasts around the world in the best possible way. To complement the existing dealer network in the physical space, REV’IT! proudly announces the opening of its first brand store. With REV’IT! Denver as the global premiere, the Dutch brand can now offer riders the full REV’IT! experience under its own roof, in a purpose-designed retail space.

The United States represents one of the key markets globally for REV’IT!. Both for the advanced level of the motorcycle industry in general, and in terms of the opportunity to further grow presence and interaction with the riding communities. The location of REV’IT!’s very first brand store in Denver, Colorado, the outdoor capital of the world, has been carefully selected to allow to not only serve the Denver riding community, but be an active part of it. The upbeat, innovative, and adventurous vibe of the RiNo district is expected to play a major part in that.

Iain Howe, Global Marketing Director at REV’IT!: “Obviously having our own retail space is a significant step for our brand. We have designed the space to embody our pillars of Performance, Design, and Innovation. From the materialization, a symphony of innovative design in aluminum and concrete with local elements such as the original timber beams, to the flexible set up and welcoming community area, REV’IT! Denver is a motorcycle gear store the likes of which has not been seen before.”

The store

The REV’IT! Denver store features various zones, allowing guests to experience the wide range of collections. From adventure through urban to race, and from accessible essentials to tailormade professional level one-piece suits.

However, to say that the REV’IT! Denver experience is defined by the Dutch brand’s collection alone, would be an injustice. More than just a store, REV’IT! has set up their Denver store to be a community hub. A place where riders’ journeys begin, where they find inspiration, information, and advice. Whether you’re participating in one of the ride-outs, attending a seminar, or simply dropping in to swap stories over a freshly brewed cup of coffee, REV’IT!’s passionate team will be delighted to see you.

REV’IT! Denver is located at 2800 Walnut Street, Suite 120, Denver, CO 80205, U.S.A. Opened Tuesdays to Fridays from 11am to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

For more information visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/blog/revit-denver-store and follow @revit_denver on Instagram.