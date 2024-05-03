R&G And Eazi-Grip Announce New Strategic Partnership

Hampshire-based R&G and fellow British brand Eazi-Grip are proud to announce a new strategic partnership, beginning with immediate effect.

The new collaboration will see Eazi-Grip’s industry-leading range of products bolstered via R&G’s extensive global distributor network as well as made available to riders, teams, and visitors at British Superbikes through the R&G Technical Centre.

As two of the leading premium aftermarket motorcycle accessory brands in the UK, this new strategic partnership will help strengthen both R&G’s and Eazi-Grip’s offerings even further. The collaboration will see the two work together to prioritise the rapid development of their ranges for the latest machines as they hit the market.

R&G will be stocking and distributing, on an off-the-shelf basis, Eazi-Grip’s market-leading ranges, starting with its ‘Evo’ and ‘Pro’ Tank Grips, which are used and respected globally by top race teams and many thousands of leisure riders, on both road and track. These products will also be made available via R&G’s extensive global network of distributors and dealers, while R&G will also help bolster new releases and marketing campaigns.

With a large presence in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G will also be adding the Eazi-Grip tank grips to the R&G Technical Centre, which features at all eleven rounds of the series, ensuring they are available to all riders, teams, and members of the public who visit.

Simon Hughes, Managing Director of R&G, said, “We are thrilled that Eazi-Grip has chosen to partner with us and look forward to this being one of our leading distributed brands, alongside Denali and Barkbusters, and, of course, R&G!”

Andy Sherlock, Works Director of Eazi-Grip, said, “Our companies have long admired each other’s success and see a lot of synergies, and so this is a logical and exciting move for us.”

Jack Taylor, Race & Sponsorship Manager at R&G, said “Eazi-Grip’s products are very highly regarded in the racing world, and we look forward to increasing their visibility in paddocks worldwide, be that in BSB, WSBK, MotoAmerica or MotoGP.”

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com