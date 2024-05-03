Bag a bank holiday bargain with £500 off Suzuki GSX-R and GSX-S125

Suzuki has announced a new offer on its GSX-R and GSX-S125 machines, with customers able to save £500 off the learner-legal machines.

Launching this bank holiday weekend and running until 30 June, it makes it even easier for those looking to get onto two wheels this summer.

As a result, the GSX-S125 street bike costs £4,499, with its racier sibling costing £4,699 OTR.

Both bikes produce an L-plate-friendly 15PS to adhere to licence laws, with a single-cylinder engine that revs cleanly and freely to its top end thanks to its DOHC design.

Housed in a featherweight chassis – the GSX-S weighs just 135kg, wet – both bikes are sporty and agile, as well as being confidence-inspiring and easy to manage.

The GSX-R125 uses keyless ignition, both are equipped with Suzuki’s easy-start system, and come with a manufacturer three-year warranty.

Find out more about Suzuki’s current offers, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/