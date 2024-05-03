Friday, May 3, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
Updated colours for Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour

Industry NewsManufacturersSuzuki
1 min.read
Updated Colours For Suzuki V-strom 1050 And V-strom 1050 TourSuzuki has released four new colour options for its venerable V-Strom 1050 and the luggage-equipped V-Strom 1050 Tour.

Both variants of the adventure machine will come in a striking new, bright orange with black infill panels and black wheels. Buyers looking for a more stealth option can choose a gloss black version with grey and black accents and blue cast aluminium wheels.

Also equipped with the blue wheels are an updated grey version and a revised trademark blue colour scheme.Updated Colours For Suzuki V-strom 1050 And V-strom 1050 Tour

The V-Strom 1050 and 1050 Tour feature an electronics package that includes cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, three modes of traction control and three selectable engine power maps, with all information displayed via a colour TFT screen. They’re powered by Suzuki’s proven 1037cc V-twin engine.

The Tour models include three-piece aluminium luggage as standard – in silver or black – which provide 112 litres of storage capacity.Updated Colours For Suzuki V-strom 1050 And V-strom 1050 Tour

Both models are also currently available with just 4.9% APR representative finance, on PCP and HP with no deposit required.

For more information on Suzuki's adventure bike range, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/Updated Colours For Suzuki V-strom 1050 And V-strom 1050 Tour

