Updated colours for Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour

Suzuki has released four new colour options for its venerable V-Strom 1050 and the luggage-equipped V-Strom 1050 Tour.

Both variants of the adventure machine will come in a striking new, bright orange with black infill panels and black wheels. Buyers looking for a more stealth option can choose a gloss black version with grey and black accents and blue cast aluminium wheels.

Also equipped with the blue wheels are an updated grey version and a revised trademark blue colour scheme.

The V-Strom 1050 and 1050 Tour feature an electronics package that includes cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, three modes of traction control and three selectable engine power maps, with all information displayed via a colour TFT screen. They’re powered by Suzuki’s proven 1037cc V-twin engine.

The Tour models include three-piece aluminium luggage as standard – in silver or black – which provide 112 litres of storage capacity.

Both models are also currently available with just 4.9% APR representative finance, on PCP and HP with no deposit required.

