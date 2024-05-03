Grand Prix of Kazakhstan postponed until later in 2024

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Grand Prix of Kazakhstan has been postponed until later in 2024.

Unprecedented weather conditions have led to flooding across Central Asia, causing a national emergency in Kazakhstan and displacing much of the population. It would not be responsible for MotoGP™ to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country.

Sokol International Racetrack will therefore not host MotoGP™ on the dates previously announced, and any further updates will be published once confirmed.

As our utmost priority, MotoGP™ sends our condolences and support to the people of Kazakhstan and all those affected by the flooding in Central Asia. We hope the nation, region and communities affected can recover as soon as possible.

