Riding Route 66 – Henry Cole’s new book

Riding Route 66: Finding Myself on America’s Mother Road

RIDING ROUTE 66 follows Henry Cole as he travels along America’s most famous highway on a journey of self-discovery.

Known as ‘Mother Road’, Route 66 is one of the most famous highways in the USA. Crossing the width of the country, it is an immensely challenging route to travel and Henry has ridden it three times. This book is about the freedom that only the road and a motorcycle can give you, and the importance of embracing the highs and lows of life equally.

The book is more than the story of a road trip, as Henry explains; “Every time I have ridden 66, within 10 miles of setting off, I never want that ride to end. I think it’s because Route 66 encapsulates struggle and, ultimately, triumphing over unimaginably difficult conditions. I think everyone can connect with that.”

One of the most-recognised faces in UK motorcycling, Henry Cole is on television most days of the year as the presenter of shows like The World’s Greatest Motorcycle Rides, The Motorbike Show, Shed and Buried, Junk & Disorderly and Find It, Fix It, Flog It! His career also involves producing and directing and he has his own television production company, HCA Entertainment. Henry is the author of two previous books, A Biker’s Life and The Life-changing Magic of Sheds.

