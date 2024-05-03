Bennetts British Superbike Championship Concludes Intense Test at Oulton Park

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship teams wrapped up their final pre-season test at Oulton Park, with riders pushing their limits and fine-tuning their machines ahead of the upcoming campaign. The two-day event saw close competition and a few dramatic moments as the grid prepared for the season opener.

Glenn Irwin (Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati) topped the overall combined classification with a lap of 1:34.050, showcasing his consistency and speed throughout the test. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) and Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) completed the top three, with Ryde setting the pace in the first day’s sessions.

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) rounded out the top five, both showing their impressive form and adaptability to new machinery.

The third session of the final day saw a couple of incidents, with Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad) and Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) suffering falls. Fortunately, both riders walked away unscathed and were able to continue their testing programs.

Despite missing the fourth session, Ryan Vickers took to social media to express his satisfaction with the progress made during the test. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider’s absence didn’t seem to hamper his overall performance, as he secured third place in the combined standings.

Further down the order, several riders made significant strides, with the likes of Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad), Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), and Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) all showing promise and potential for the upcoming season.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship teams now eagerly await round 2 of the 2024 season, the Oulton Park test has provided them with invaluable insights into their packages and performance.

With the stage set and anticipation building, fans can look forward to a thrilling round of action at Oulton Park over this Bank Holiday weekend. The Oulton Park test has only served to whet the appetite for what promises to be an unforgettable round of racing, as the fastest riders in the country battle it out for supremacy on arguably one of the most iconic circuits in the British Isles.