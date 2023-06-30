Manzi leads Friday’s running despite wet FP2

Rainy conditions challenge riders in Donington Park – Rea and Razgatlioglu lead the way on Day 1

In Friday’s WorldSSP action at Donington Park, the riders faced wet conditions. Stefano Manzi from Ten Kate Racing Yamaha emerged as the overall leader in the combined standings, with the order determined by the morning’s FP1 times. He was followed by Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), with just a 0.015-second difference between them. Jorge Navarro of Ten Kate Racing Yamaha topped the wet FP2 session, but finished 15th overall. Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was third overall on Friday’s combined results, 0.253s behind Manzi. British rider Tom Booth-Amos managed a top-five finish on home soil.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’30.177

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.015s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.253s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.272s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.352s

6. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.534s

P1 | Stefano Manzi | Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

“It was a good Friday for me, this morning I enjoyed a lot the track with the new tarmac in dry conditions. We were already on the qualifying lap time from last year in the first practice. It was nice to be back after three weeks without races. This afternoon on the wet, the feeling was a bit strange but not too bad as we finished P6. The rain destroyed our programme of the weekend, but we knew that it would rain today. I hope we’ll be able to improve the pace tomorrow morning, to find something more.”

