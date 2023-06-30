Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsManzi leads Friday's running despite wet FP2

Manzi leads Friday’s running despite wet FP2

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Manzi leads Friday’s running despite wet FP2

Rea And Razgatlioglu Lead The Way On Day 1Rainy conditions challenge riders in Donington Park – Rea and Razgatlioglu lead the way on Day 1

In Friday’s WorldSSP action at Donington Park, the riders faced wet conditions. Stefano Manzi from Ten Kate Racing Yamaha emerged as the overall leader in the combined standings, with the order determined by the morning’s FP1 times. He was followed by Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), with just a 0.015-second difference between them. Jorge Navarro of Ten Kate Racing Yamaha topped the wet FP2 session, but finished 15th overall. Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was third overall on Friday’s combined results, 0.253s behind Manzi. British rider Tom Booth-Amos managed a top-five finish on home soil.Rea And Razgatlioglu Lead The Way On Day 1

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’30.177
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.015s
3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.253s
4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.272s
5. Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.352s
6. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.534s

Rea And Razgatlioglu Lead The Way On Day 1P1 | Stefano Manzi | Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
“It was a good Friday for me, this morning I enjoyed a lot the track with the new tarmac in dry conditions. We were already on the qualifying lap time from last year in the first practice. It was nice to be back after three weeks without races. This afternoon on the wet, the feeling was a bit strange but not too bad as we finished P6. The rain destroyed our programme of the weekend, but we knew that it would rain today. I hope we’ll be able to improve the pace tomorrow morning, to find something more.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
BMW Motorrad model update measures for model year 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Bmw Motorrad Model Update Measures For Model Year 2024

BMW Motorrad model update measures for model year 2024

Frank Duggan - 0