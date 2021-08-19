Nitro N540 Podium Helmet

How good is a budget helmet? I sometimes wonder what is it that we pay for when buying an item. Is it the brand, the quality, the materials, or the service? I find this even more important when it comes to safety, especially something like a motorcycle helmet. I must admit, I did have some doubts. (checkout Maja’s review of motorcycle helmet inspection service)

I decided to try the Nitro Helmet on a short ride to start with. It’s what I normally do with any new helmet to get used to it. The first impressions were really good. The helmet looks and feels well finished. I especially love the matt paint finish. There are vents on the chin and at the top of the helmet that you can control with the sliding mechanism.

I especially like the internal tinted visor and the fact that they have moulded the helmet to allow for the specs wearers to use their glasses inside the helmet. The internal visor is operated by the sliding mechanism on the left hand side of the helmet.

The external visor system feels very sturdy and easy to change the position of the visor from closed to open. It is also easy to remove and put back and it comes pinlock ready although no pinlock included, and to be fair, I didn’t expect it at this price.

The helmet is, of course, ACU approved and carries the gold sticker on the back.

Once the helmet was on I did feel the padding wasn’t quite enough. My cheeks are normally pressed against the internal padding but on this one, I still have plenty of room. Whilst the crown of the head is firmly held by the liner and doesn’t move when I hold the helmet still and move my head left to right, it is not the same for my face. The plus side of this is that my ears are not constricted in any way and wearing my moulded earplugs meant I had no pressure on my ears like in some helmets.

It didn’t seem particularly noisy when out riding but it is noisier than my other helmets, not by much, just enough to notice.

Whilst testing the helmet I had the opportunity to send it off for a non-destructive inspection to find out if a £90 is safe to use. It came back with a big tick of approval. Yes, it passed the inspection and I was really pleased to see that we have a solid British helmet manufacturer that caters to entry-level helmets that not only look good but are safe, too.

Helmet kindly supplied for review by Bickers Online

You can follow Maja on social media:

Instagram: @biker_maja

Twitter: @maja_kenney

Facebook: @majasmotorcycleadventures

