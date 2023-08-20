Öncü pulls a fast one at the final corner

Just 0.005 sees the Turkish rider take his second Grand Prix win, slicing past a Holgado-Sasaki duel at the final corner.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took a stunning win at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand PRix von Österreich, just coming out on top in a photo finish against Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP) completed the podium, losing out in a spectacular final corner shuffle that saw Öncü play his cards to perfection.

Holgado took the early lead ahead of Öncü, but polesitter Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) didn’t take long to take back over in second. He stuck in with the lead group, comprising that trio plus Silverstone winner David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) looking for some redemption, 2022 Austria winner Sasaki and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

With 17 laps still on the clock, drama hit for Masia. A technical problem saw the Spaniard forced to pull over and out of the fight, leaving him with an increased deficit in the title fight once again, this time through no fault of his own.

That left a small gap between Holgado, Öncü and Veijer in the lead and the chasing trio of Sasaki, Alonso and Rossi. By 10 to go though, it was a leading quintet: Holgado, Öncü, Alonso, Veijer and Sasaki. But then came some more drama for a frontrunner as Alonso, having made his way into the lead, then suddenly slid out at the chicane – leaving four riders fighting for three places on the podium.

Onto the last lap, Holgado led Sasaki but the Japanese rider took over at Turn 1. At Turn 3, Holgado launched it – and Öncü capitalised to attack as well. But Sasaki once again hit back, and it all went down to that final corner. Holgado went for it on Sasaki, and both headed a little wide… leaving Öncü just enough room to slice through on both. That became a drag to the line between the Turkish rider and the Championship leader, with Sasaki left dragging it out against teammate Veijer.

It was one of the closest finishes ever, and Öncü took it, winning his second ever Grand Prix on Red Bull KTM home turf – and gaining a valuable five points on Holgado. Sasaki just pipped his rookie teammate to complete the podium, continuing his best ever run of rostrum finishes but just missing out on the top step once more.

Veijer takes fourth, his best finish yet, ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) as he caught and passed Rossi for fifth. Ryusei Yamanaka (GASGAS Aspar Team) headed the second bigger group in seventh, ahead of Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), who pipped Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to the final place in the top ten.

As we head back west to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it’s now a 26-point lead for Holgado ahead of Sasaki, but Öncu is now within 37 of the top and in third. Join us for more twists and turns in Barcelona!

