Red Bull Rookies: Veda Pratama mastered a 20 KTM rider battle over 13 incredible laps of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action at Mugello.

The 16-year-old Indonesian stole victory from points leader Hakim Danish on the run to the line in a photo finish.

Beñat Fernandez, the 17-year-old Spaniard, chased them across the line in 3rd, 0.057 seconds behind Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian. Pratama’s winning margin was just 0.011 seconds. 2 seconds covered the top 16, there were so many reversals of fortune that mid-race leaders Kristian Daniel Jr. and Sullivan Mounsey eventually finished 9th and 10th

Pratama had become Indonesia's first Cup winner on Saturday, the 77th different winner in Cup history. Indonesia is the 23rd Cup race-winning nation.

Veda Pratama 1st

“It was a very difficult race. I tried to do the same as yesterday, to lead at the end. Hakim came round the outside at the last corner, but I was confident I could pass him. I moved to pick up his slipstream and I was faster than him, so I just waited for the right point to pull out and go past.

“A double, I can’t believe it, I didn’t expect it. But now I know I can do it, a fantastic weekend. I want to thank my family, sponsors, Cup staff, and everyone who supports me and I can’t wait for the next race.”

Hakim Danish 2nd

“I am very happy to be back on the podium at this track because it is unique. A very long straight and everyone wants to get the podium for sure and use the slipstream to do that. Today I did much better than yesterday with the race strategy.”

“Arriving at the last corner behind Veda, I did not want to go past and give him the slipstream, but after yesterday, I thought I must just try it. I got in front, but he did pass me. It was so close and I am happy that I took the chance. Great to be so close to the win.”

Beñat Fernandez 3rd

“Happy to be back on the podium, unfortunately, the last three races weren’t so good. The race was super hard because in the morning it was raining and at the beginning of the race, there was zero grip, then the tyres dropped a bit. But then, as the track dried, there was a bit more grip again.”

“I finally managed to be in front all the time and battling with the guys. I was a bit too relaxed at the last two rounds, now I am back and working to the maximum.”

Marco Morelli 4th

“Another time close to the podium,” smiled the 17-year-old Argentine. “At the beginning, it was difficult because the track was a bit slippery. Later on, I had a problem. I don’t normally use first gear in turns 1 and 2, but in such a tight group, I had to and found neutral, so went wide and to the back of the group. I went back to P20, I think. I fought back and got to the front. I almost had the slipstream for the podium, but not quite. Next time in Germany, for sure.”

Brian Uriarte 5th

“For me, it’s bad, not the result I wanted,” stated the Spanish 16-year-old without his usual smile. He stays 2nd in the points table but 6th and 5th places compared to Danish with 13th and 2nd cost Uriarte 2 points for the weekend. “I was trying to push at the beginning, but I couldn’t break away. Usually, I brake late in the first corner. I’m a heavy rider and I pay for that a lot in the uphill sections like the Arrabbiatas. We are into the second half of the season, but there are still plenty of races left.”

