New Ls2 Apollo Aaa-Rated Laminated Jacket

LS2 Apollo: Top spec, laminated AAA-rated adventure riding jacket and pants from LS2

The new LS2 Apollo Jacket delivers serious adventure and touring performance, with AAA certification, three-layer laminated CORDURA® construction and a full-spec feature list, all at an affordable price.

FIRST-CLASS MATERIALS AND PROTECTION

One of the few jackets on the market to combine laminated waterproofing with the highest possible CE protection rating (EN17092-2:2020 Class AAA), the Apollo is designed for those who ride year-round and expect their kit to keep up.

The outer shell blends CORDURA® and stretch fabrics, for protection without sacrificing freedom of movement. It’s fully laminated for all-weather protection without bulk or waterlogging, and finished to a level that punches well above its price point.

CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour comes as standard, both removable, with elbow protector pockets offering two possible positions for tailored fit. The jacket is also ready to accept a CE chest protector and has a pocket for the optional LS2 851 Level 2 back protector. Advertisement

ADAPTABLE TO ALL CONDITIONS

A removable thermal liner provides insulation on colder days, while large ventilation panels front and rear – secured with FidLock® magnetic fasteners – allow maximum airflow when the temperature rises. Rear and cuff vents further increase circulation.

When the weather closes in, the fully waterproof laminated shell with bonded seams, airtight waterproof main zip, and removable high-neck storm collar keep out wind and rain. The Apollo has a 21,000mm H₂O waterproof rating and breathability of 16,077g/m²/24hrs, for comfort in all conditions.

COMFORT FOR THE LONG-HAUL

The wearer can fine-tune the fit with multiple adjustment points at the waist, arms, cuffs and hips. Thumb loops keep the sleeves securely in place, and a removable kidney belt provides welcome lower back support for longer days in the saddle.

A connection zip allows it to pair seamlessly with the matching Apollo trousers.

ADVENTURE-READY STORAGE

Storage is generous and practical, with two large waterproof hand pockets, a front waterproof cargo pocket and another at the rear – all ideal for keeping valuables secure and essentials close at hand without having to dig through luggage.

Available in sizes S to 5XL, in Grey/Black/Red and Black/DarkGrey/HiViYellow, the LS2 Apollo Jacket retails at £499.99 including VAT.

Matching Apollo Pants, made from the same laminated fabrics and designed to work as a complete system, sell for £299.99 including VAT.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com

For more LS2 Helmet news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

For more LS2 Apparel news check out our dedicated page LS2 Apparel News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





