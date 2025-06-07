Senior TT defeated by the weather.

The so called blue riband race of the TT meeting has been cancelled. The entire fortnight has been dogged by challenging weather; so disappointing after the previous six weeks had nothing but dry and sunny weather. Today the rain was the morning problem. That began to clear in the early afternoon; the flip side was that a rapidly strengthening wind hit the island. At 6pm, a number of competitors went out to sample conditions. All stated that the roads were dry enough for racing; but the; by now; strong wind was causing serious concern to the majority of them. The south-westerly wind of the past two weeks had changed to north-westerly and had gusts well above the 22mph average strength on the mountain. The riders were being blown across the track, even at lowland places such as Bray Hill and Crosby; areas where margins for error are minimal. Having just returned from trackside, I have no doubt that correct decision has been. It must be a huge disappointment to visiting fans and the teams; but rider safety cannot be compromised for any reason; especially not a financial one.

Despite the worst that the weather could throw at the meeting, it has had some memorable moments, Dean Harrison back on the top step with a wonderful Superstock double. Michael Dunlop continued his supremacy in the Supertwins, with two wins and a new lap record and the Supersport in which he gave Ducati their first wins since Jim Moodie in the 1995 Singles TT; he also recorded the first 130mph lap on a Ducati. Davy Todd made it 3 in a row in the Superbike Races; with a superb ride. For the locals, the domination of Ryan and Callum Crowe in the Sidecars; together with lap and race records was something that will never be forgotten.

Conversely ,the disqualification of Mikey Evans from his first podium finish must have been gut wrenching for him. It was a real disappointment for his many friends on and off the island. Hopefully, he can come back even stronger next year.