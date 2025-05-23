Printed Copies of Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Issue 45 Available

Advertisement
Printed Copies Available to order – from Issue 45 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News
May 23, 2025

From this coming issue, we are trialling print copies on a print-on-demand basis at £4.99 + p&p via The Great British Bookshop.

https://www.thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk/products/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-issue-45?_pos=1&_sid=c8c9f2fb0&_ss=r

or

https://payhip.com/ModernClassicMotorcycleNews

or Free via Silver or Golden Digital and Print Memberships https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/monthly-memberships/

Just a note, to keep out overheads lower the issues are printed on demand, we don’t keep any stock. Therefore, we dont dispatch etc that is handled by the printing company.

 

byFrank Duggan
