Quad Lock – Action Camera Adaptors and Suction Base

Quad Lock started its origin as a phone mounting system for bicycles. The founders liked travelling and discovered there was no real set up they felt comfortable to take their phones with them.

They’ve since expanded and branched into motorcycles, cars and other vehicles. I am an avid user of Quad Lock and using their mounting systems for the handlebars of my motorcycle, I’ve used several mounts across various bikes with zero issues.

Read item by subscribing to latest issue of Modern Classic Motorcycle News info below