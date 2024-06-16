Sunday, June 16, 2024
Red flagged race but a red letter day for Huertas

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
Red Flagged Race But A Red Letter Day For HuertasHaving waited until the last moment to lead Race 1 Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was out to assert himself in Race 2.

At Turn 11 on lap 1 he was already out in front of the Supersport field and opening a gap to the rest

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) was his nearest competitor and pouched when Huertas ran wide at Turn 10 on lap 8. Montella’s lead was short-lived with his rival moving back to the front one lap prior to a red flag bringing proceedings to a close

The red flag was deployed two laps before the scheduled 18 lap distance was due to be completed following a crash for Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) at the fast Turn 11

Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Jorge Narvarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) had a hard fought race for the final place on the podium with Debise coming out on top having held the advantage when the red flag was shown

Simone Corsi (Renzi Corse) was the leading Supersport Cup rider in 11th position

Red Flagged Race But A Red Letter Day For HuertasWorldSSP Race 2 Results
1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +1.161s
3. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +2.274s
4. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +3.176s
5. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +4.197s
6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +10.472s

Championship Standings
1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 136 points
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 125 points
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 114 points

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“Our pace at the start of the race was incredible. I tried to open a gap and I opened a big lead. At that point the race should be easy but then I had a problem with my helmet. I solved this but it was quite difficult to do while riding. I recovered a lot of time to Yari and I took the lead again before the red flag. This has been an incredible weekend. I led almost all the sessions and I think this shows the work we are doing as a team.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

