R&G British Talent Cup Brands Hatch bound for Round 4

Another fifty points are up for grabs as we reach the halfway point of 2024.

As the R&G British Talent Cup heads to the iconic Brands Hatch for Round 4, tensions are rising following two thrilling races at Snetterton. Lucas Brown (Sencat Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) leads the championship with 139 points, ahead of Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing). Brown’s consistent performance, including a dominant Race 1 win and Race 2 podium at Snetterton, has solidified his lead, 24 points clear – a lead he will be hoping to extend at Brands Hatch.

Last time out, in Race 1 at Snetterton, Lucas Brown took the top spot, followed by Peter Willis (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Jack Burrows (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing). Race 2 saw Amanuel Brinton clinching victory, with Lucas Brown and Julian Correa finishing second and third, respectively.

Meanhwhile last year at Brands Hatch, Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing by Motorbike Buyers) was the fastest current rider, taking P2 in both races, with Cup leader Lucas Brown finishing in a very respectable fourth in both Races 1 and 2.

Brands Hatch, a mecca for British motorsport, is known for its combination of fast straights and technical corners, posing a unique challenge for the riders. The undulating nature of the track demands precision, with plenty of opportunities for overtaking. This round marks the halfway point in the season, adding to the pressure to grab as many of those 50 points on the table as possible.

With Lucas Brown aiming to further his lead and challengers like Amanuel Brinton and Julian Correa looking to make their mark, Round 4 at Brands Hatch promises to be another exciting weekend for the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup!

