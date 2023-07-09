Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelRST IOM TT Crosby 2. A vintage-styled classic

RST IOM TT Crosby 2. A vintage-styled classic

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

RST IOM TT Crosby 2. A vintage-styled classic

Rst Iom Tt 2 Crosby. A Vintage-styled ClassicRST IOM TT CROSBY 2 CE MENS TEXTILE JACKET

The Crosby 2 is a classic cotton canvas jacket, paying homage to RST’s sponsorship of the Isle of Man TT. Available in vintage colour-ways; charcoal and green, with a removable thermal lining and fix waterproof lining on the inside. So a textile classic offering from the RST TT Collection.

RRP: £199.99

Safety

  • CE Certification Rating: A
  • Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

  • Main Outer Material: Cotton Canvas
  • Product Lining: Fixed Mesh With Sinaqua MembraneRemovable Lightweight Thermal Lining

Key Features

  • Collar: Amara Sport Collar
  • Cuff: Amara Sport Cuff
  • Pocket: 4x Internal Pockets2x Outer Zip Pockets2x Outer Pres Stud Pockets
  • Detail: IOM TT BrandingEmbroidery DetailWoven Badge

Find Out More

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Gagne Wins First Of Three Medallia Superbike Races

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Gagne Wins First Of Three Medallia Superbike Races

Gagne Wins First Of Three Medallia Superbike Races

Frank Duggan - 0