RST IOM TT Crosby 2. A vintage-styled classic

RST IOM TT CROSBY 2 CE MENS TEXTILE JACKET
The Crosby 2 is a classic cotton canvas jacket, paying homage to RST’s sponsorship of the Isle of Man TT. Available in vintage colour-ways; charcoal and green, with a removable thermal lining and fix waterproof lining on the inside. So a textile classic offering from the RST TT Collection.
RRP: £199.99
Safety
- CE Certification Rating: A
- Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder
Material
- Main Outer Material: Cotton Canvas
- Product Lining: Fixed Mesh With Sinaqua Membrane, Removable Lightweight Thermal Lining
Key Features
- Collar: Amara Sport Collar
- Cuff: Amara Sport Cuff
- Pocket: 4x Internal Pockets, 2x Outer Zip Pockets, 2x Outer Pres Stud Pockets
- Detail: IOM TT Branding, Embroidery Detail, Woven Badge
Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer
