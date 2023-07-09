RST IOM TT Crosby 2. A vintage-styled classic

RST IOM TT CROSBY 2 CE MENS TEXTILE JACKET

The Crosby 2 is a classic cotton canvas jacket, paying homage to RST’s sponsorship of the Isle of Man TT. Available in vintage colour-ways; charcoal and green, with a removable thermal lining and fix waterproof lining on the inside. So a textile classic offering from the RST TT Collection.

RRP: £199.99

Safety

CE Certification Rating: A

Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

Main Outer Material: Cotton Canvas

Product Lining: Fixed Mesh With Sinaqua Membrane , Removable Lightweight Thermal Lining

Key Features

Collar: Amara Sport Collar

Cuff: Amara Sport Cuff

Pocket: 4x Internal Pockets , 2x Outer Zip Pockets , 2x Outer Pres Stud Pockets

Detail: IOM TT Branding , Embroidery Detail , Woven Badge

