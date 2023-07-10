New Suzuki V-Strom Tour editions now available

Tour editions of the all-new V-Strom 800DE, new-for-2023 V-Strom 1050DE and updated V-Strom 1050 are now available and incorporate full, three-piece aluminium luggage as standard.

Available in a choice of either silver or black, the rugged aluminium luggage adds 112 litres of storage capacity to machinery already designed to take you further, thanks to large fuel tanks and economical twin-cylinder engines, weather-beating hand guards, and ergonomics designed for all-day riding comfort. In the case of the V-Strom 1050 and 1050DE there’s also cruise control, while the 1050DE and 800DE will enable riders to continue when the road ends thanks to longer travel suspension, increased ground clearance, 21” front wheels, and an off-road-focussed electronics package.

Costing just £1,500 more than the standard equivalent, the V-Strom 1050 Tour comes with an RRP of £14,499, the V-Strom 1050DE Tour will cost £15,199, while the V-Strom 800DE Tour’s RRP is set at £11,999.

In the case of the V-Strom 800DE, the Tour edition represents a saving of £672.98, when compared to buying the luggage separately. On the V-Strom 1050DE Tour and V-Strom 1050 Tour the saving is over nearly £450.

On all three Tour models Suzuki’s renowned three-year warranty will also apply to the luggage items, with the ability for that warranty to be extended further under the Service Activated Warranty scheme.

The V-Strom 1050 Tour and V-Strom 1050DE Tour will also be added to Suzuki’s current 2, 3, 4 offer, which allows customers to choose from either a PCP or HP deal over two, three, or four years, with an APR to match and just a £500 minimum deposit required.

