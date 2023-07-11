The Back Street Heroes Custom Championship Final to Park up at Stafford

The final of the nationally renowned BSH Custom Championships has a new home! The long-standing motorcycling competition, hosted by the original custom bike magazine, Back Street Heroes, will now take centre stage at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show, held at Stafford Showground over the weekend of October 14-15, 2023.

Categories include: Best Chopper, Best Custom, Best Engineering, Best Paint and Best New Skool Custom. The final will showcase the best of the best custom bikes, chosen from thousands entered at heats countrywide. What better place is there to admire them than at the world’s largest classic bike show!

Mortons Media Group’s Exhibitions manager Nick Mowbray said: “Stafford is about one thing and always has been – it’s about enjoying motorcycles! The team and I are delighted to host the finals of the BSH Custom Championships – it’s a perfect fit while also bringing a completely new element to the show which is sure to please visitors both old and new to the event.”

Alongside the BSH display there will be the usual fantastic show highlights, more than 900 traders, live stunt displays, the world-famous Bonhams Auction, and of course, the hundreds of bikes on display!

Special guest this year will be none other than TV personality and motorcycle enthusiast Henry Cole – and along for the ride will be his close friends Guy Willison (Skid) and Allen Millyard. The trio are sure to provide a great mix of motorcycle knowledge and tales to wow the crowds over the weekend.



Further Information

Ticket price information:

Advance tickets, Saturday and Sunday: £15.50

Tickets purchased on the day, Saturday and Sunday: £18

Under 15s go free (both days)

Show opening times:

Advance ticket holders gain entry to the show from 9am. Tickets bought on the day entitle visitors to enter from 9.30am. Show closes 5pm both days.

Camping facilities:

One hundred camping spaces are available at £60 each.

Upcoming Events

For details on all of Mortons Media Group’s upcoming events visit mortonsevents.co.uk