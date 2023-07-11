Boost of Colour For Triumph’s Modern Classics Range

Triumph’s Modern Classics range will have extra colour for 2024, with the introduction of 12 vibrant new colour options for fans of the stylish Bonneville family.

Speed Twin 900 £9,595 OTR

o Carnival Red & Phantom Black NEW (+£350)

o Competition Green & Phantom Black NEW (+£350)

o Jet Black

Speed Twin 1200 £11,795 OTR

o Carnival Red & Storm Grey NEW (+£350)

o Matt Ironstone & Matt Storm Grey NEW (+£350)

o Jet Black

Scrambler 900 £9,795 OTR

o Cosmic Yellow & Graphite NEW (+£200)

o Matt Khaki (+£200)

o Jet Black

Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC £12,695 OTR

o Matt Sandstorm & Matt Jet Black NEW (+£350)

o Matt Khaki Green & Matt Jet Black (+£350)

o Sapphire Black

Bonneville T100 £9,595 OTR

o Competition Green & Ironstone NEW (+£350)

o Carnival Red & Fusion White (+£350)

o Jet Black

Bonneville T120 £11,795 OTR

o Jet Black & Fusion White NEW (+£350)

o Cordovan Red & Silver Ice (+£350)

o Jet Black

Bonneville T120 Black £11,795 OTR

o Graphite & Matt Graphite NEW (+£350)

o Jet Black

Bonneville Bobber £12,995 OTR

o Jet Black & Ash Grey NEW (+£350)

o Red Hopper (+£200)

o Jet Black



Bonneville Speedmaster £12,995 OTR

o Pacific Blue & Silver Ice NEW (+£350)

o Cordovan Red (+£200)

o Jet Black



Thruxton RS £14,195 OTR

o Jet Black & Silver Ice NEW (+£350)

o Jet Black

Speed Twin 900

The Speed Twin 900’s modern custom style is further enhanced with a vibrant new Carnival Red option and sophisticated Competition Green scheme, both with a distinctive tank stripe design contrasting with a Phantom Black finish on the side panel and mud guards.

Speed Twin 1200

Triumph’s performance classic Speed Twin 1200 gains two striking and sophisticated new paint schemes. A rich Carnival Red and Storm Grey option and a contemporary Matt Ironstone and Matt Storm Grey choice, joins the ever-popular Jet Black scheme to complete the line-up.

The Carnival Red & Storm Grey fuel tank is complemented by a Storm Grey headlight bowl and side panel, while the new Matt Ironstone & Matt Storm Grey fuel tank, has a Matt Storm Grey headlight bowl & side panel. Both feature Matt Silver Ice fork protectors.

Scrambler 900

The Scrambler 900’s stand-out rugged attitude is amplified with a bold new Cosmic Yellow and Graphite paint option with Jet Black mudguards, frame cowl and rear panel for model year 2024, sitting alongside the signature Matt Khaki and classic Jet Black options.

Scrambler 1200 XE and XC

The class-defining Scrambler 1200 line-up will come in three colourways for model year 2024, with a sophisticated Sapphire Black or signature Matt Khaki and Matt Jet Black, being joined by a stylish new Matt Sandstorm fuel tank with Jet Black stripe, Jet Black headlight bowl and side panels and a brown bench seat.

Bonneville T100

For 2024, the iconic Bonneville T100 is now available with a stylish new Competition Green and Ironstone two-tone paint scheme with hand-painted Aluminium Silver coachline detailing and Jet Black headlight bowl, side panels and mudguards. The classic Carnival Red and Fusion White, and Jet Black schemes complete the line-up.

Bonneville T120

The legendary Bonneville T120 will have a new contrasting monochrome Jet Black and Fusion White two-tone colour choice, featuring hand-painted metallic gold coach lining and Jet Black headlight bowl, side panels and mudguards. This new option will sit alongside the bold Cordovan Red and Silver Ice paint scheme and the classic Jet Black option.

Bonneville T120 Black

The timeless Triumph Jet Black T120 Black will be joined in 2024 by a sophisticated new Matt Graphite scheme which features both gloss and matt finishes, plus hand-painted silver coachline detailing, for a stunning effect. The jet Black headlight bowl, side panels and mudguards complete the look.

Bonneville Bobber

Triumph’s original custom icon, the Bonneville Bobber, now comes in three colours, with a stylish new two-tone Jet Black and Ash Grey scheme, featuring a Jet Black and Ash Grey fuel tank and Jet Black side panels and mudguards, joining the distinctive Jet Black, and bold Red Hopper colour choices.

Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph’s British customer classic, the Bonneville Speedmaster, is available in three colour choices with a classic Jet Black, sophisticated Cordovan Red and a stunning new Pacific Blue and Silver Ice two-tone option with gold coachline detailing. This is complemented by a Sapphire Black headlight bowl, side panels and mudguards.



Thruxton RS

The king of the café racers, Triumph’s iconic Thruxton RS, is still available in classic Jet Black, but a new two-tone Jet Black and Silver Ice option has been added to the range. The Jet Black and Silver Ice fuel tank features gold coachline detailing, accompanied by a Jet Black headlight bowl, side panels, seat cowl and mudguards, as well as Matt Silver ice fork protectors.

