Rider and marshal confirmed dead in S100 tragedy.

It has been confirmed by the Isle of Man Constabulary that a rider and a marshal were killed in the accident that occurred during last night’s practice for the Southern 100. The accident occurred on the main straight between the start line and Arbory Road (return road to the paddock) junction at 7pm. Detailed investigations are ongoing; with witness statements being gathered and video footage being sought.

Superbike-News will respect the request not to publish anything other than the official news releases.