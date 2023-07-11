Search
Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

Tragedy hits Southern 100.

It is with great sadness that we publish the following statement that has been issued by the organisers of the Southern 100 Races.

STATEMENT ISSUED FROM THE SOUTHERN 100 ROAD RACING CLUB
The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.
The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.
The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.
At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.
The Coroner of Inquests has been informed. A further statement will be released in due course.
We join the organisers in sending our sympathy to the families; loved and friends of the people involved in  the tragic incident.

