Southern 100 abandoned.

Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

It has been announced that the Southern 100 meeting has been abandoned. This is as a consequence of the tragic of events of last evening in which a competitor and a marshal lost their lives. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing, with part of the circuit remaining closed to traffic.

