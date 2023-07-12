Southern 100 abandoned.

It has been announced that the Southern 100 meeting has been abandoned. This is as a consequence of the tragic of events of last evening in which a competitor and a marshal lost their lives. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing, with part of the circuit remaining closed to traffic.
