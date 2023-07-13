The Easy Lift function now available also on the Ducati Multistrada V4 S

The Easy Lift function is now also arriving on the Multistrada V4 S, making it easier to lift the bike from the side stand.

Introduced with the Multistrada V4 Rally, the function acts on the suspension hydraulics by fully opening the valves of the semi-active units for around three minutes when the ignition is turned on. In this way the front and rear suspension are softened, making it easier to lift the bike from the stand.

Confirming the continued attention that Ducati reserves for its enthusiasts, the update is made available both as a standard feature on new bikes and, free of charge, for those who already own a Multistrada V4 S. Customers will be contacted through the MyDucati App ( downloadable here) and via email and they can then go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive updates*.

This function increases the accessibility of the Multistrada V4 S for riders of different builds, adding to the possibility of changing the seat position to two different heights. These are combined with saddles of different height and the motorcycle lowering set offered as accessories.

The Easy Lift function adds to the Minimum Preload in order to make the Multistrada V4 accessible to the widest possible public. Introduced in 2022, this function allows you to reduce the height of the bike by resetting the shock absorber preload. This makes it easier and safer to put your feet on the ground when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

The Multistrada V4, the technological flagship of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, was the first motorcycle in the world to be equipped with front and rear radar. A solution that has made it possible to introduce the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which improve riding comfort and safety, especially on long journeys. The Multistrada V4 has also introduced the Phone Mirroring solution, which transforms the dashboard into a colour map navigator with all the necessary information for riding the bike. This solution has been subject to continuous refinements and updates, all transferred free of charge to Ducatisti who already own a Multistrada V4.

Along with the radar system and the Easy Lift, Ducati has introduced many other firsts in the motorcycle field through the Multistrada family, like the Riding Modes in the 2010 Model Year. The goal of the Bologna-based manufacturer is to improve the bikes by anticipating the wishes of Ducatisti, introducing new features and bringing updates to the bikes already on the road. A mission that is accomplished through continuous investment in research and development, which places Ducati among the most technologically advanced companies in the sector.

The Multistrada V4 also has benchmark maintenance intervals , with valve clearance checks set every 60,000 km and all models in the family come with the exclusive “4Ever Ducati” warranty, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage**.

The Multistrada V4 family, comprising the Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Multistrada V4 Rally, allows Ducatisti to travel without borders in complete serenity, being able to count on a network of over 800 official dealers in more than 90 markets.

The Roadside Assistance programme, offered on all Multistrada V4s, provides roadside assistance, transport for rider and passenger, repairs, a replacement vehicle and accommodation in four-star hotels in case of faults occurring during the warranty period.

* The software update campaign will start from EU countries and gradually extend to America, Australia, Japan and APAC countries

** The “4Ever Multistrada” guarantee is valid in EU countries only

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home