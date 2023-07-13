Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club expresses its appreciation for support.

The Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club has issued a press release; it is appended below.

The Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club would like to express its sincere

thanks and appreciation of all the kind messages of support and

understanding that have been received since the sad and very traumatic

incident during practice for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern

100 Road Races on Tuesday evening 11th July which resulted in this year’s

event being cancelled.

As promoters, we are extremely grateful to everyone who has been involved

in the 2023 Southern 100 for the time, hard work, and dedication in the

preparation, running of the event and continued help and assistance as we

bring this year’s event to a close after the traumatic Tuesday evening.

To all involved with the incident on the By-Pass we thank you for your

professionalism and dedication to your duties, we will be for ever grateful.

To the families and friends of the rider and marshal who died we offer our

sincere condolences and to the families and friends of the rider and spectator

injured a speedy and full recovery.

ENDS

13th July

I echo those comments; especially those regarding the personnel who had the task of dealing with the accident and its aftermath. I know from personal experience how difficult it is to carry out the procedures that you have learned; but had hoped never to have to implement. To them I say; stay strong; you will never forget; but time will ease the pain.