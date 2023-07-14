Caricasulo dominates WorldSSP FP2 at Imola, Bulega fourth

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) emerged as the fastest rider, setting an impressive time of 1’51.257s, placing him at the top of the combined timesheets.

Caricasulo’s lap time gave him a significant advantage of 0.745 seconds over Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) who finished in second place.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) showcased his pace, securing the third position with a time of 1’52.010s, 0.753 seconds behind the leader.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega, despite a crash during the session, managed to secure the fifth position 0.787 seconds adrift from Caricasulo.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) 1’51.257s

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.745s

3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.753s

4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.760s

5. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.787s

6. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +1.075s

P1 | Federico Caricasulo | Althea Racing

“It’s a good way to start the weekend. This morning we were in second place, but we didn’t put on the SCX tyre. This afternoon we worked on the race pace, and we used the SCX tyre for a time attack. Conditions were not easy, as it was very hot. I like this track, and I am starting to enjoy my bike more and more. We have to work tomorrow to have a perfect Superpole and a strong Race 1.”

