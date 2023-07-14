Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIsle of Man TT and Other RoadsSouthern 100 Club releases the names of the rider and marshal killed...

Southern 100 Club releases the names of the rider and marshal killed in Tuesday’s tragic accident.

Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Southern 100 Club releases the names of the rider and marshal killed in Tuesday’s tragic accident.

14TH JULY 2023
STATEMENT ISSUED FROM THE SOUTHERN 100
It is with great sadness that the Southern 100 Road Racing Club can confirm that rider Alan
Connor, aged 50 from County Meath was killed in the serious incident that occurred on the
final lap of Tuesday evening’s 1100cc Practice Session of the 2023 Southern 100 Races. It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Southern 100 can further confirm that this incident also sadly resulted in the fatality of race marshal Liam Clarke, aged 66, from Wigan.
Alan was an experienced Southern 100 competitor, having made his Billown Course debut in 2017. Alan was known by many for his blue and yellow leathers and competed regularly at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200. Alan was also a stalwart of the Mountain Course, making his debut in the 2003 Manx Grand Prix, before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races where he recorded 36 race finishes and achieved a fastest lap of 119.304mph.
Liam was an experienced marshal who had travelled over to the Isle of Man for the event.
Although the 2023 meting was his first time marshalling on the Billown Course, Liam had
previously marshalled across other motorsport events including the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.
The loss of both Alan and Liam is felt deeply amongst the racing community. The Southern 100 Road Racing Club pass on their deepest sympathy to Alan and Liam’s families, loved ones, and friends.

We at Superbike-news share those sentiments.

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
More MotoGP machinery and Legends take on The Hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
More Motogp Machinery And Legends Take On The Hill At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

More MotoGP machinery and Legends take on The Hill at Goodwood...

Frank Duggan - 0