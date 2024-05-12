Garcia storms Le Mans to grab the points lead

Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) returned to winning ways at the Michelin® Grand Prix de France after a stunning ride to victory, taking back the Championship lead in the process.

It was an MT Helmets – MSI 1-2 after serious charge from Ai Ogura, who carved through the field from P17 on the grid, with Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) perfectly defending from Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) on the last lap to take third from the American.

Garcia pulled off the perfect start, pulling out a steady gap on the opening lap as the rest of the field battled behind hard behind. Polesitter Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) was swallowed by the pack in the opening stage of the race after a big mistake on the first lap, dropping to eighth in a fight with Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp).

A number of crashers, including Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTO Gresini Moto2™), saw the order chop and change, but the rider on the move was Canet. After setting a fastest lap, the #44 attacked Roberts for second in a brilliant three-way fight joined by Lopez, with the American bumped to the back of the trio – for now.

At the front, Garcia charged on to keep the gap consistent, with all attention turning to the battle for second between Canet and Lopez. It was gloves off with three laps remaining, with Lopez slipping into second before making a mistake at turn four, allowing Canet to show his front wheel. The battle for second then bunched up even more with Ogura fancying a podium – charging into third on the last lap.

Garcia crossed the line to win the French GP with Ogura finding a gap to pass Lopez for second, holding onto it to make it a historic 1-2. Lopez was then left to fend off a final corner move from Roberts, with contact but no drama and the Spaniard holding on to the line.

Behind Roberts to cross the line in fifth was Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) a further 0.171s behind. The #35 held off Canet to the line, who dropped to sixth after battling with Roberts on the last lap. Aldeguer found time late in the race to comfortably finish ahead of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (QJMOTO Gresini Moto2™), with CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara taking the final spot inside the top 10.

That’s a wrap on France with Garcia back in the hot seat ahead of the Catalan GP – and the likes of Roberts and Aldeguer looking to hit back. Join us for more from Barcelona!

