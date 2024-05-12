Alonso fends off Holgado and Veijer to bounce back in style

The Colombian defends to perfection in France to move to within a single point of Holgado’s Championship lead

David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) put in a masterclass at Le Mans to bounce back from heartbreak in Jerez, attacking early on the final lap and then keeping the door firmly shut to deny Dani Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) the top step. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) completed the podium as three key contenders went toe-to-toe at the front.

Alonso got the launch and initial lead, but through the chicane Holgado struck for first and took it. The Championship leader headed his closest rival as fellow front row starter Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) harried the duo, but in no time at all it became the classic Moto3™ freight train.

The first key drama saw Riccardo Rossi (CIP Green Power) pipped out of contention by David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), for which the #64 then got a double Long Lap. That dropped him out the group before he than also crashed and rejoined, leaving his fellow podium finishers from Jerez to fight it out at the front with the top two in the title fight.

Alonso, Holgado, Veijer and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) duked it out at the front, with close company from rookie Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) and Ortola’s teammate Ryusei Yamanaka.

Onto the final lap it bubbled up to a three-way fight between the top three in the title fight as Holgado led Alonso led Veijer. But not for long, as the Colombian hit quick to edge out the 96, leading into and through the 3-4 chicane. And he kept leading, with Holgado just not able to find a way through through 9 and 10, nor into 12 as he looked tempted to try.

That left Alonso to completes his bounce back mission from Jerez in style, back on the top step and with it closing the gap to Holgado at the top of the Championship to a single point. Veijer was likewise not able to nudge open the door to attack on the final lap, but third to follow up his victory at Jerez makes it the second time he’s taken back to back GP podiums.

Esteban nabbed fourth from Ortola on the final lap, taking his best Grand Prix result yet as his rookie year continues to impress. Ortola completed the top five though, with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) coming back to P6 from two Long Laps given for slow riding in practice.

Yamanaka, Rueda, Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and rookie Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) completed the top ten.

With just one point in it now, it’s next stop Barcelona! Will the tale twist again?

