Bautista triumphs in intense battle with Razgatlioglu to secure Race 1 victory at Imola.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) showcased his dominance in WorldSBK Race 1 at Imola, clinching his 17th win of the season and inching closer to the record for most victories in a single campaign. The race witnessed a thrilling battle, with Bautista emerging victorious ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK), who celebrated his 100th WorldSBK podium and extended his impressive streak of 16 consecutive rostrum finishes. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) secured a solid third place, further adding to his extensive collection of 252 career podiums.

Meanwhile, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) put up a remarkable performance, leading the race initially and eventually finishing in fourth place. The Italian rider displayed excellent pace, battling against fierce competition. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) showcased his tenacity as he fought his way to fifth place while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) demonstrated resilience and skill, crossing the line in sixth position after a hard-fought race.

With his triumph, Bautista not only solidified his lead in the championship standings with 382 points but also equaled the record for most wins in a season, tying with Doug Polen in 1991 and Jonathan Rea in 2018 and 2019. Bautista’s performance highlights his unwavering determination to etch his name in WorldSBK history.

WorldSBK Race 1 Results

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +3.672s

3. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +7.847s

4. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +13.543s

5. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +15.898s

6. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +18.551s

WorldSBK Championship standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 382 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 284 points

3. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 188 points

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu | Yamaha | 1’45.959s

2. Andrea Locatelli | Yamaha | +0.058s

3. Axel Bassani | Ducati | +0.103s

P1 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to win. It was only my second time here at Imola. Today, we made a small change to the bike, and I felt much better in the morning. It started to feel like it did at the other tracks. The race was really tough because it was hot and very slippery. In the beginning, I didn’t feel much confidence to push in the opening laps. I saw several riders with more confidence than me. I started to, step by step, push more. We were missing some grip. I thought it was maybe because I don’t have clean air and the front is struggling a bit. I had some laps with clean air. The feeling with the front was improving so I tried to stay in front and, at least, the front was better.”

