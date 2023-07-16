RST X Kevlar Lumberjack CE Mens Textile Shirt
The RST Reinforced Lumberjack style shirt is CE Certified to Level A. The shirt come with a pocket for a back protector to be added, two outer front pockets, a button down closure which cleverly conceals a zip closure on the inside for added security so that you know that in the event of a crash your shirt won’t be popping open. The armour in the shoulders and elbows are both CE Level 1. The jacket is made of HTC with a DuPont™ Kevlar® lining.
RRP: £139.99
Safety
- CE Certification Rating: A
- Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder
Material
- Main Outer Material: Cotton
- Product Lining: Brushed Polyester Lining And Dupont Kevlar
Key Features
- Fastening: Ykk Antique Brass Zips
- Reinforcement: Bonded Nylon Thread Triple Stitched
- Pocket: 1x Inner Pocket, 2x Outer Pockets
Word of note we have already tested this shirt and it’s a personal favourite of mine