RST X Kevlar Lumberjack CE Mens Textile Shirt

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

The RST Reinforced Lumberjack style shirt is CE Certified to Level A. The shirt come with a pocket for a back protector to be added, two outer front pockets, a button down closure which cleverly conceals a zip closure on the inside for added security so that you know that in the event of a crash your shirt won’t be popping open. The armour in the shoulders and elbows are both CE Level 1. The jacket is made of HTC with a DuPont™ Kevlar® lining.

RRP: £139.99

Safety

  • CE Certification Rating: A
  • Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

  • Main Outer Material: Cotton
  • Product Lining: Brushed Polyester Lining And Dupont Kevlar

Key Features

  • Fastening: Ykk Antique Brass Zips
  • Reinforcement: Bonded Nylon Thread Triple Stitched
  • Pocket: 1x Inner Pocket, 2x Outer Pockets

Find Out More

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Word of note we have already tested this shirt and it’s a personal favourite of mine Rst Reinforced Lumberjack Textile Shirt

