Geiger takes Race 2 win and Championship lead after Vannucci’s demotion

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Geiger Takes Race 2 Win And Championship Lead After Vannucci's DemotionIn Race 2, Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) took the flag ahead of Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing ) but was ultimately demoted to second place as he went past the track limits on the inside of Turn 13 on the last lap.

Geiger continued his consistent form and eventually claimed the top of the championship standings, with a 17 points lead over Vannucci after being awarded the win in Sunday’s race. Humberto Maier claimed a solid third-place finish.

Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) finished in fourth place, closely followed by Lennox Lehmann in fifth, marking a strong presence for the Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing team. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) rounded up the top six finishers.Geiger Takes Race 2 Win And Championship Lead After Vannucci's Demotion

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results
1. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing)
2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.213s
3. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) +3.826s
4. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +8.696s
5. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +9.010s
6. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +9.555s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings
1. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) 116 points
2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) 99 points
3. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) 95 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.comGeiger Takes Race 2 Win And Championship Lead After Vannucci's Demotion

