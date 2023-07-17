Practical Classic from Weise

Waterproof AA-rated retro-style textile jacket

The new Weise Condor jacket mixes retro style with modern materials and levels of protection, for the best of both worlds.

Its brushed cotton shell is soft to the touch, but tough enough to meet the higher CE rating (AA) for protection, while quilted detailing across the shoulders, plus vintage-style gunmetal zippers and poppers, create a classic appearance.

CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour is fitted as standard and there’s also a short connection zip for attaching the jacket to riding trousers.

Beneath the shell sits a waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane. Inside the jacket is a cosy 75 gsm quilted vest liner, which can be removed on warmer days. Zipped vents at the front and back can then be opened for a cooling breeze.

Adjustment at the waist, cuffs and collar allow the wearer to fine-tune the fit, and the collar is Neoprene®-trimmed for comfort and to seal out the weather.

In addition to hand-warmer pockets, there are two more on the chest, one on the upper left arm (handy for carrying a card to pay for fuel) and internal pockets too.

The Condor comes in Black and Navy Blue in men’s sizes S – 5XL and retails at £199.99 including VAT.

For details and to find your nearest stockist visit www.weiseclothing.com