New Triumph Tiger 900 Aragón Editions Launched

In July 2022, Iván Cervantes secured victory in the Baja Aragón, one of the most demanding races known to two wheels.

One year on, Triumph celebrates this stand-out performance with the launch of the Tiger 900 Rally Aragón and the Tiger 900 GT Aragón. Available in 2023 only, these special editions each feature unique liveries and specification.

Piloting a Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Cervantes dominated the 450km race, crossing the line an impressive 1 hour and 6 minutes ahead of his rivals, demonstrating the Tiger’s ability to endure some of the harshest terrain at an elite level of competition.

Both Tiger 900 Aragón editions deliver all the specification, technology and capability that the market-leading Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro are known for. Their advanced performance, accompanied by two fresh new looks, preserves the ultimate feel of aggression and attitude, while also adding that race-ready edge.

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragón dons a triple colour of Matt Phantom Black, Matt Graphite and Crystal White, featuring distinct Racing Yellow accents paired seamlessly with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, as well as a new and unique twin colour seat design.

The GT Aragón follows suit with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, in addition to a refreshing twin colour seat design, but instead features a triple colour scheme of Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black and Crystal White to echo a bold and elegant feel.

Both models continue to boast an impressive 87 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, as well as a slip and assist clutch, to deliver a rich triple performance. Maintaining a lightweight modular frame and high specification suspension, these new additions to the Tiger family are tailored to optimise both road and off-road potential with the ultimate agile and dynamic handling experience.

Further maximising handling, the GT Aragón Edition carries fully adjustable 45mm USD Marzocchi cartridge forks with electronically adjustable RSU, whereas the Rally Aragón Edition features Showa forks tuned for even greater off-road performance.

Engine protection bars are fitted as standard to both Aragón Editions, while the Rally Aragón Edition also has fuel tank protection bars as standard to top off the ultimate competitive aesthetic. A collection of over 65 dedicated accessory options is available for both models, allowing you to tailor your machine to suit your own adventure.

Both models will be competitively priced at £13,695 for the Tiger 900 GT Aragon and £13,995 for the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon. Both models will be available in dealers from week commencing 24th July.